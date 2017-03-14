Nicki Minaj Divulges A Very NSFW Bar For Stephen Colbert — And He Was Not Ready

CBS

Stephen Colbert invited Nicki Minaj to The Late Show and the results are legendary. During their sit down, Colbert asked the Queen rapper about her viral sensation "Barbie Dreams" and dropping satirical lines about artists like Drake and Quavo wanting to get with her. However, when the late-night host asked why his name wasn't mentioned, the show adorably went off the rails.

"I might fuck Stephen after the show / He gon' come back to work with a magical glow," Nicki rapped back in response. Stephen was predictably caught off guard and couldn't stop laughing. At one point, Nicki had to ask the blushing comedian if he was married. She then followed up her previous bars by rapping, "But when you see us please don't fucking stare / Just address me as Queen Nicki Colbert."

Later in the talk, she shared that only two rappers seemed to have a problem with their mention in "Barbie Dreams." Although, she didn't reveal the names of the rappers.

In a Rolling Stone interview, Nicki's engineer Aubry "Big Juice" Delaine shared that the Biggie interpolating song was created primarily in one take.

"She told me to load up that beat, put it on loop, and give her about 20 or 30 minutes," Delaine explained. "Then she goes in the booth and lays that shit down, and that’s what you got. I didn’t know what she was gonna say. I wanna say she did 90 percent of that in one take. She mumbled the hook when she was laying the verses, laid the rest of it, went back and put the hook in the middle. When I heard it — 'this is incredible.'"

Make sure to catch Nicki when she performs at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Wonder if any of the guys she name dropped on "Barbie Dreams" will be there.