James Corden Draws Ariana Grande Like One Of His French Girls In Titanic Singalong

CBS/YouTube

From 'Come Sail Away' to 'My Heart Will Go On'

While it might seem like it's been 84 years since Late Late Show host James Corden teased Ariana Grande's upcoming "Carpool Karaoke" appearance, the good news is that segment is due to air on Wednesday night (August 15) — and in the meantime, there's plenty more virality-seeking, pop culture-mining television featuring the pair to enjoy.

Monday night's Late Late Show took millennial nostalgia for the '90s to previously uncharted terrain, creating a Titanic-themed pseudo-jukebox musical using beloved songs from the past four decades. And because it's Grande and Corden, it works! I mean, the plot is nonsense, but it's certainly fun to watch them nail a tightly timed, single-take sketch as Rose and Jack, respectively.

All the film's highlights are here, given new light with the soundtrack choices. Corden draws Grande like one of his French girls (set to "Shape of You"), lets Grande take the full door out at sea (set to "Never Gonna Give You Up" and "Bye Bye Bye"), and of course, the pair reenact the famous "I'm Flying" scene at the ship's bow (set to "Learn to Fly").

Throughout, you can see Grande's left hand wrapped in bandages, presumably still from injuries incurred while filming her upcoming "Carpool Karaoke," which she referenced on Twitter. Luckily, her minor wound in no way hinders the grand finale, which naturally involves none other than Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."

Experience the whole thing above — and then make sure you watch Ari bring "God Is a Woman" to the VMA stage next Monday (August 20).