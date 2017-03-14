Nicki Minaj's 'Ganja Burn' Gives Us The Mummy Remake We Didn't Know We Needed

YouTube

Nicki Minaj's reign continues with the release of the "Ganja Burn" music video. Directed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the visual starts with the story of a "generous queen" who's killed by a group of enemies. The queen, played by Nicki, is eventually revived, and instructs her army to "kill everything in sight."

The video then sees Nicki rising from her sand grave, wearing royal pasties and surrounded by her zombie forces. Nicki dances, sings to skulls, and watches her kingdom while perched from a tree branch. Epic, sensual, and spooky, the video leans in heavy to the overarching theme of Queen-era Nicki: anyone who dares to challenge her seat at the throne is an enemy that needs to be dealt with and dismantled. Minaj's performance would be right at home in a remake of The Mummy (and no, we're not talking about the 2017 Tom Cruise edition).

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Nicki's recording engineer, Aubry “Big Juice” Delaine, discussed how "Ganja Burn" was created.

"That was crazy, because she probably freestyled 65 percent, 75 percent of the song," Delaine said. "She got the beat from her producer J. Reid, head it, told me to load it up and ran in the booth. It was kind of the same with 'Chun-Li.' She was playing around, singing, 'ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn,' and then when she listened back, she was like, 'that shit’s hard!' I wanna say the hook is still the freestyle she laid when she first stepped in the booth. She pulled that shit out of thin air."

Do you think Nicki will bring an Egyptian kingdom to her VMA performance next week?

