Chance (The Rapper) Of A Lifetime: Will These Students Finally Meet Their Hero?

See what happens during the taping of a very special ‘Wild ’n Out’

A group of students from Clark Atlanta University had their hearts set on meeting Chance the Rapper when they attended his taping of an upcoming Wild 'N Out episode, but alas, those hearts seemed destined to be broken.

“The whole time, we were trying to get Chance’s attention, but we couldn’t get it,” one of the superfans says in the clip below.

Enter some MTV staffers who, after the show, suggest the group film a quick video via smartphone that will then be sent to Chance. They readily comply -- but are soon joined by an unexpected guest who’s most definitely ready for his close-up.

Watch the video to see the best. moment. ever, then catch the long-awaited rematch between Chance and Nick Cannon when Wild ’N Out presents "Cannon Vs. Chance II" on Friday at 10/9c.