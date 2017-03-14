Nicki Minaj Says Meek Mill Is Still In The DMs On 'Barbie Dreams'

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Nicki Minaj's Queen is finally here, and the album's third song, "Barbie Dreams," is a doozy.

The scathing track samples and interpolates 1994's "Just Playing (Dreams)" by The Notorious B.I.G., which infamously saw Biggie going after numerous actresses and singers. The content of the song was wildly misogynistic 24 years ago, and it still is in 2018 — which makes Nicki's remake all the more welcome. Biggie's hook, "Dreams of fucking an R&B bitch," is replaced with Nicki's, "Dreams of fucking with any these little rappers."

Meek Mill, Minaj's ex-boyfriend, catches the song's most significant swipe. In the first verse, she spits, "Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him / I used to pray for times like this / Face ass when I fuck him."

Nicki and Meek haven't seen eye to eye in quite a while. In a May interview on "The Breakfast Club," Mill opened up about how he felt when the Queen rapper commented on his incarceration.

"I wasn't feeling that," Mill said. "She shouldn't have said nothing. And we leave it at that. I don't feel no way. She know I wasn't feeling that."

The Philadelphia MC isn't the only rapper Nicki mentions in the new song. Another high-profile lyric is about her YMCMB labelmate, Drake. "Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me shit / But I don't know, the pussy wet or if he crying and shit," Nicki declares. She also claims that she caught Young Thug in her dressing room, "stealing dresses and shit," and jokingly admits Karruenche thinks, "I'm tryna give the coochie to Quavo."

