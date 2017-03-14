Will Drake, Cardi B, Or Dua Lipa Win The VMA Song Of Summer Award? You Decide

Getty Images

There's just a week to go until the 2018 VMAs, and all of your millions of votes are being tallied to determine which artists will take home a shiny Moon Person. But your job isn't finished yet! Give those voting fingers a big stretch, because we're revealing the nominees for one final category: Song of Summer, powered by Truth.

Cardi B — who already racked up a whopping 10 nominations this year — now has two more to her name. "I Like It," her smash with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, is up for the Song of Summer prize, as is her remix of "Girls Like You" with Maroon 5. Drake's viral "In My Feelings" is also up for contention, but he'll face stiff competition in Post Malone, Juice WRLD, and DJ Khaled. And on the pop front, Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa's "One Kiss" is a strong contender, as is Ella Mai's inescapable "Boo'd Up."

Voting for the tournament-style Song of Summer opens this week on MTV's Instagram Stories. The first round takes place today, the second round on Tuesday, and the third round — featuring the final two contenders — on Wednesday. Voting officially closes on Thursday, and the winner will be announced during the VMA pre-show, airing on Monday, August 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

See the full list of nominees below, and get voting for your fave!

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – "One Kiss"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – "I Like It"

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo – "No Brainer"

Drake – "In My Feelings"

Ella Mai – "Boo'd Up"

Juice WRLD – "Lucid Dreams"

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – "Girls Like You (remix)"

Post Malone – "Better Now"

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Voting is now open at vma.mtv.com!