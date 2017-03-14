Are You The One? Update: Do These Final Reckoning Competitors Keep In Touch With Their Perfect Matches?

Before Tori, Derrick, Amanda, Kam and Britni were competing on The Challenge, the ladies and gents were
sucking at relationships looking for their Are You the One? perfect match.
But how would the Final Reckoning gang describe their current relationships with their scientifically compatible partners? And do they have a favorite memory with said guy or girl? Find out now, and don't miss them on The Challenge every Tuesday at 9/8c -- then be sure to meet a brand-new group of Are You the One? love hopefuls on Wednesday at 10/9c (get a glimpse at what's to come in the sneak peek below).
-
Kam (with Eddie)
"No! I need a new one. Is Are You the One? hiring? And my best memory was finding my match and getting closer to winning that money. But both of these feelings were SHORT lived."
-
Derrick (with Casandra)
"I still keep in touch with my perfect match. Casandra is one of my best friends, and I love her so much that she’s stuck with me forever. And her mom is my perfect match mom, so I love her entire family. And my best memory of my perfect match is when she called the entire AYTO house together to confront Joey and Hannah. It showed that Cass is a mature woman, because many other individuals would have handled that situation in a horrible way."
-
Britni (with Austin)
"No. He ran off and had a baby and for a minute I thought he dropped off the face of the Earth! My best memory would definitely be the time he came to visit me in Hawaii and we went to Mauna Kea, [did] an awesome hike or two and had the best time."
-
Amanda (with Alec)
"To be honest, I don’t even remember who my perfect match was. I keep more in touch with my non-perfect match, Mike!"
-
Tori (with Morgan)
"Honestly, I haven’t kept in touch with my perfect match. It’s really nothing personal. Morgan is a nice guy, [but] I just want to leave the past in the past. And for a favorite memory, Morgan is very thoughtful when it comes to gift giving! He gave me a necklace on our 'date.' That was sweet. He also gave me a small kiss in a convertible after I threw up. I thought that was amazing."