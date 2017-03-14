'I've Been Having PTSD': Jenelle Talks About Her Teen Mom 2 Road Rage Incident

Find out what else she revealed to Dr. Drew about the 'crazy situation'

Teen Mom 2 viewers recently witnessed Jenelle and her son Jace encounter an allegedly aggressive driver on the highway. The mother of three immediately called the police and then followed the driver back to his home, at which point the mishap escalated and she pulled out her firearm.

Now, during tonight's reunion special, she addressed the incident with Dr. Drew (she opted out of the cast taping in NYC and stayed at home), and the host asked how she’s been feeling since the “crazy situation” transpired.

“Ever since then, I’ve been having PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder]; I’ve been having nightmares,” she admitted, trying to hold back tears. “When that incident happened, I didn’t even leave my house for the first two weeks.”

Dr. Drew then wondered what prompted Jenelle to follow the man back to his home and asked if she considered that such a move might “traumatize” her child, who was sitting in the passenger seat.

“I didn’t think about it at the time. All I thought about was that he almost hurt my son. He almost knocked my son out, and that’s what pissed me off," she stated.

Jenelle told Drew that she and Jace “went to his therapist afterward and talked about it” and also explained why she said her son was lying when he told Barbara that she'd pulled out a weapon.

“I was really desperate at the time,” Jenelle admitted. “When he said, ‘Oh yeah, Mommy pulled out her gun,’ I was like, ‘No, I didn’t -- why did you say that?’ I don’t want to get arrested for something stupid... I was like, ‘I don’t want the police thinking the wrong thing if they hear you say that. I [told him], ‘I don’t care if you tell Meme.' I told my mom after we were done filming. I’m not afraid to tell her. She knows.”

Finally, Dr. Drew expressed his concerns about Jenelle and her husband David having guns in the house, but she told him that the kids won’t get a hold of them.

“I have my concealed carry permit, so my gun goes with me wherever I go,” she said.

Be sure to stay with MTV News for more on Teen Mom 2 -- and catch a brand-new Teen Mom 2: Unseen Moments special on Monday at 9/8c.