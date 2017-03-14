Family Vacation Poll: Should JWOWW Have Contacted Ronnie's Baby Mama Behind His Back?

JWOWW made a big confession on the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 season premiere, and Ronnie -- who hasn't been shy about publicizing his rocky relationship -- might not be too happy about it.

"I have a secret," she said of the new dad. "After the drama on social media, I reached out to Jen to make sure the baby's okay, to make sure cooler heads prevail. I don't know if Ron knows that Jen and I are talking."

After coming clean to Snooki, JWOWW admitted that not only has she been speaking with Jen on the regular, she actually failed to reach out to Ronnie, who has become like family throughout the better part of the past decade. Double ouch.

And shortly before Jen's visit with little Ariana, JWOWW's nerves nearly got the best of her out of concern that her secret friendship would get back to Ron.

"I have PTSD from the last time I got involved in Ron's relationship," Jenni stated.

(And she's not kidding, by the way.)

After JWOWW confirmed that Jen had indeed kept their conversations hush-hush, she opted to 'fess up to her friend directly. Ron's reaction? He said he didn't care, but his words in confessional tell a different story: "Apparently Jenni and Jen are best friends, and I didn't even know about it. What the hell is going on?"

Vinny was a little more forthcoming with his thoughts: "Typical Jenni. Mind your business. You're talking to Ronnie's girl [who] he has issues with. That's a little too involved."

But is it too involved? Was Jenni right to reach out to another mom in need, or was she totally breaking friend code?