Final Reckoning Poll: Which Are You The One? Alum Has The Best Chance To Win?

Are You the One? alums began competing on The Challenge during Battle of the Exes 2 (special mention to Simone/JJ and Britanny/Adam for paving the way). While nobody from the hit dating series has successfully taken the crown (Cheyenne and Devin plus Tori and Kam made it to the finals during their inaugural seasons), five veterans of the show now have an opportunity to take home a win.

But who has the strongest chance? Rank the Challenge competitors below (sorry, Britni/Chuck), be sure to keep watching Final Reckoning on Tuesdays at 9/8c and do not miss the two-hour premiere of Season 7 of Are You the One? on Wednesday at 10/9c.