Kanye West Was Almost On 'Carpool Karaoke' Three Times — Here's What Went Wrong

Earlier this week, The Late Late Show host James Corden tweeted out a tease for an upcoming edition of his beloved "Carpool Karaoke" series featuring none other than Ariana Grande. This makes sense: Ari's got a new album dropping at the end of next week, so a promotional appearance on one of the buzziest music-centric late night staples will certainly help the reach.

In fact, a "Carpool Karaoke" appearance has become something of a rite of passage for superstars in the modern viral landscape. Justin Bieber, Adele, Britney Spears, Harry Styles, and even Red Hot Chili Peppers have done it; but staring at the list of guests long enough leads to one important question — when's Kanye West's time?

Reader, wonder no further. Tuesday night (August 7) on his show, Corden revealed — appropriately enough to Kanye's mother-in-law, Kris Jenner — that he's tried to get Kanye on "Carpool Karaoke" two or three times. Once, he even drove all the way to Kanye's house, only to be told that "he's not in the zone for it right now."

Luckily for Corden, he later received an impressive apology from 'Ye via a cube of flowers and a pair of Yeezys that, he joked, cost his show $45,000 for the failed segment.

And perhaps luckily for us — the Kanye-denied viewing populace of late-night TV — there might be hope yet. One of the other television Jimmies, Kimmel to be precise, teased an upcoming appearance by Kanye on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this coming Thursday night (August 9).

If this is true, it might open the door for a whole new round of late-night TV visits from Yeezy himself, who has been absent from traditional press rounds even with the release of his newest album, Ye, in June. It starts with Kimmel, then before you know it, Kanye's rapping with Jimmy Fallon, nerding out with Stephen Colbert, and maybe even cruising through L.A. singing his hit songs in a large SUV with James Corden.

And if not, at least we can enjoy footage of Kris Jenner eating crickets and drinking a sardine smoothie. Oh, and she might be engaged too? A lot to process here. Check it out above.