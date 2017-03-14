Downward Spiral: Is Ronnie About To Lose It On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2?

When Ronnie is turning down trips to the strip club, you know something isn't right.

As we saw on this week's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 premiere, the new dad has swapped his Miami guylights for a more clean-cut look, and his reserved behavior was borderline bizarre, to say the least.

But then tensions were clearly high during a brief visit from Ronnie's on-again-off-again girlfriend Jen and their newborn daughter Ariana. Jen alluded that Ron was "in trouble" after giving him "way too much leniency [in Miami]," while Ron noted that "every week is a different fight."

On the other hand, Ron's newfound halo could be attributed to the fact that, you know, he's a father to a precious baby girl -- and parenthood certainly changes you. But in a quick turn of events, all bets on any good behavior were off when Jen later sent Ron a series of expletive-laced texts -- seemingly out of the blue. "Jen knows exactly what buttons to push," Pauly said, as his roommate started downing shots. "It's like a recipe for disaster."

But it actually wasn't his baby mama who ultimately pushed Ron over the edge -- it was a stray heckler in the men's room. And not a single one of the housemates were surprised to see Ronnie explode.

Is this the beginning of Ron's downward spiral, or will he be able to regain his "Positive Pam" (JWOWW's words) outlook? Tell us your thoughts, and catch the aftermath on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 on Thursday at 8/7c.