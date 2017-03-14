Ellie Goulding And Her Super Posh Fiancé Announce Their Engagement

Getty Images

The summer of celebrity engagements continues! This time, it's Ellie Goulding who's looking "starry-eyed" after announcing her upcoming nuptials to boyfriend Caspar Jopling.

The 31-year-old singer and 26-year-old art dealer shared their happy news in classic British fashion: with a good ol' newspaper announcement in London's The Times. It read, "The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

Jopling confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of Goulding and a super sweet message for his bride-to-be: "I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. ... I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future. I love you Elena."

Goulding and Caspar have been dating for around 18 months, and before that, the "Love Me Like You Do" singer was attached to the likes of Skrillex, Dougie Poynter, Ed Sheeran, and Niall Horan.

Here's what we do know about Goulding's lucky fiancé, courtesy of People: he's British, he works in corporate development and strategy in the New York office of Sotheby's, and he went to the super-posh Eton College, where Princes William and Harry studied. Given that Goulding performed at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding a few years back, this couple is definitely royal by association.

Congratulations to the happy couple!