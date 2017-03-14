All Your Faves Are Officially Returning To American Horror Story: Apocalypse

WireImage/Getty Images/FilmMagic

The American Horror Story: Apocalypse news keeps coming! One day after the first teaser dropped, on Tuesday (August 7), creator Ryan Murphy announced additional Season 8 cast members, and the end-of-the-world female energy is strong.

Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, and Stevie Nicks will all make their grand returns to the series. Their characters are yet to be announced, but since this is season is a Murder House and Coven crossover, there are some educated guesses to be made.

Farmiga, Rabe, and Conroy all have two characters they can potentially reprise, Murder House's Violet Harmon, Nora Montgomery, and Moira O'Hara, and/or Coven's Zoe Benson, Misty Day, and Myrtle Snow, respectively. Sidibe might be able to revisit Coven's Queenie, and Nicks could return as her witchy self.

It's also entirely possible that they'll each tackle completely new roles, as we know not every character will be one we've seen before. The season's three leads — Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates — will each be tackling new roles, with Paulson taking on Ms. Wilhelmina Venable in addition to her Season 1 and Season 3 roles, Billie Dean Howard and Cordelia Foxx. Meanwhile, Evans will be playing a comedic hairstylist (whose grandmother is Joan Collins — and yes, he will be doing her hair!), and Bates will portray Ms. Meade.

Likewise, Adina Porter will be shedding Murder House's Sally Freeman in favor of Dinah Stevens, Leslie Grossman will introduce Coco St. Pierre-Vanderbilt, and Billie Lourd will portray Mallory, while Coven favorite Emma Roberts is officially bringing Madison Montgomery back, which she described as "delicious."

American Crime Story alum Cody Fern will be jumping over to Murphy's longer-standing, but equally loved franchise to portray a familiar demon — grown Michael Langdon, Murder House's Anti-Christ child — with the franchise's longtime muse, Jessica Lange, returning as his loving caretaker, Constance Langdon.

Cult breakout Billy Eichner has also joined the cast, but no information about his character has been released. Whoever he is, it seems likely that a mask of some sort is involved, as he tweeted out a photo of himself getting covered in blue... something.

Non-character details about Apocalypse are sparse. In April, Murphy said that the next chapter will take place "18 months from today," so set in October 2019, and it "begins with the end of the world," executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall teased. "And then our world begins."

More information is sure to pop up as we inch closer and closer to American Horror Story: Apocalypse's September 12 premiere.