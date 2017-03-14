Backstreet Boys, Bazzi, And Bryce Vine Will Make The VMA Pre-Show Larger Than Life

Getty Images

Every spectacular show begins with a properly hyped warmup, and the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are no exception. Before Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, and more stars hit the main stage inside Radio City Music Hall on August 20, the VMAs red carpet pre-show will get the party started with three can't-miss performances.

Exactly 20 years after their first VMA appearance, Backstreet Boys will kick off the festivities with a sing-along-worthy performance. The boy band — Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson — are no stranger to the VMAs, having performed twice before and taken home two awards.

While BSB make their long-awaited VMA comeback, a pair of buzzy newcomers will appear for the first time. "Mine" hitmaker Bazzi — the MTV: Push artist for the month of August — will perform on the pre-show stage, as will Bryce Vine, the singer-songwriter behind breakout single "Drew Barrymore."

The VMAs red carpet pre-show — hosted by Terrence J., Nessa, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino — airs live on MTV at 8 p.m. ET/PT on August 20. With Backstreet Boys, Bazzi, and Vine on deck, the evening is becoming more star-studded by the day. As previously announced, the main show performers include Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic with Ryan Tedder, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Panic! At the Disco, and this year's Video Vanguard Award recipient, J.Lo. Until then, we'll be getting ourselves psyched for a "beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful" pre-show!

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Voting is now open at vma.mtv.com!