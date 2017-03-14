Watch Kyle Projectile Vomit On Wiz Khalifa In The After Party Trailer

Netflix

Sometimes in order to achieve your dreams, you have to go through some seriously crazy shit. Apparently, no one knows that better than Kyle in his upcoming Netflix movie, The After Party, in which he plays an unknown rapper looking for his big break.

The comedy's first trailer opens with Owen (Kyle) sampling his skills in front of a bathroom stall in the hopes of landing a record deal — but it turns out he's pitching the intern (Jordan Rock) rather than the exec. From there, Owen and his "manager" Jeff (Harrison Holzer) continue the hustle, which brings them to the show that's "gonna get us the deal." Unfortunately, it ends up being the show where Owen projectile vomits on Wiz Khalifa, then has a mid-set seizure thanks to Wiz's "incredibly strong weed."

Owen becomes a viral sensation when he's trolled as #SeezjahBoy, but Jeff convinces the aspiring rapper that he still has one last shot at legit fame. Enter: the after party, where DJ Khaled, French Montana, Pusha T, and more are practically waiting to discover Owen and give him that record deal. But getting there won't be easy.

Surviving the hustle is a familiar trope for writer and director Ian Edelman, who created How To Make It In America, the HBO show that followed a group of 20-somethings trying to break into the NYC fashion industry and counted another rapper/actor, Kid Cudi, among its stars.

Teyana Taylor and Teen Wolf's Shelley Hennig also star in The After Party, which premieres August 24 on Netflix.