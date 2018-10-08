Are You The One? Sneak Peek: Is President Trump Ruining This Potential Perfect Match?

It's only night 1, and Are You the One? is already getting political.

In a sneak peek of the show's upcoming two-hour season premiere, Kayla and Cam separate from the rest of the group to get to know each other. And both seem to be equally smitten.

"You're naturally an incredible girl," Cam tells the self-proclaimed hopeless romantic. "You are genuine. I think it's important for you to have someone in your life that's like a husband, a boyfriend that continually reminds you of how treasured you are. I'm just looking for a girl who is ready to bask in love."

Kayla is feeling him too -- but the convo quickly takes a right turn when Cam brings up his "conservative values."

"[Like] coming from a President that says we want to drain the swamp, we want to make America great again ... I totally respect that," Cam says.

But that doesn't exactly sit well with Kayla. What does she have to say about the Commander-in-Chief? And how does Cam react when she tells him her opinion of No. 45? Watch the clip above, and be sure to catch the premiere of Are You the One? on Wednesday at 10/9c.