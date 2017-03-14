Rachel Robinson's Challenge Family Is Growing

Rachel Robinson's Instagram

Rachel Robinson is about to have a "party of five."

The Challenge champ -- who welcomed twin boys Jack and Jesse in October -- happily announced this past weekend that her wife Natalie Gee is pregnant. Babies are about to rule this household!

"It’s official we are having a girl," Rachel captioned the family photo above. "I would like to thank my wife for giving us the girl. I would like to thank our boys in advance for being the best big brothers & I would like to thank you for all your support. It takes a village. Gee-Robinson party of 5. #agirl #itsagirl #moms #twomoms #geerobinson."

Fittingly, several of Rachel's fellow Road Rules alums tweeted congratulatory messages.

