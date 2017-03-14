Beyoncé Opens Up About Difficulties Of Carrying Twins And Giving Herself 'Self-Love'

Photo by Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé's September Vogue issue was already historic. The superstar artist was reportedly given "unprecedented control" over the cover, according to HuffPost. She tapped 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell to photograph her, which makes him the first African-American photographer to shoot a cover in the fashion magazine's 126-year history. Bey kept the surprises coming when it came to the issue's content, which sees her detailing the struggles that came after her pregnancy with Blue Ivy.

"After the birth of my first child, I believed in the things society said about how my body should look," Bey explained. "I put pressure on myself to lose all the baby weight in three months, and scheduled a small tour to assure I would do it. Looking back, that was crazy."

Beyoncé continued to describe the complications that arose birthing the twins and how Jay-Z was there every step of the way.

"I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir," she continues. "I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU. My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me. I am proud to have been a witness to his strength and evolution as a man, a best friend, and a father. I was in survival mode and did not grasp it all until months later."

Thankfully, Bey came out the other side healthy and stressed the need for "self-love and self-care" along with embracing "being curvier." The Everything Is Love star rarely gets this candid about her personal life, but when she does, it is always eye-opening.

