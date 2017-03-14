Travis Scott's Message To Daughter Stormi On Astroworld Is A Flex For The Ages

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

2018 is the year of the dad raps. Drake admitted on "March 14" that he only met his baby moms "two times, two times," but sadly has only seen his son once. Kanye shared his hope that his daughters grow up to be "like Nicki," sans "havin' ménages." Chance the Rapper defended his family from internet haters on "I Might Need Security" over a Jamie Foxx sample. However, no one has approached fatherhood with the unbridled chaos and supreme flexing of Travis Scott.

On his third studio, Astroworld — which dropped today (August 3) — Scott lets his daughter Stormi Webster know that the competition has nothing on her mother, Kylie Jenner. During "Sicko Mode," La Flame spits, "Passes to my daughter, I'ma show her what it took (yeah) / Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other bitches shook, yeah."

The line references Jenner's infamous Forbes cover story, which dubbed her "youngest self-made billionaire ever." The business magazine valued Kylie Cosmetics at $800 million, and Jenner owns 100 percent of it. In the interview, Kylie admits she might "pass [Kylie Cosmetics] on to Stormi, if she's into it." Thankfully, Stormi has options if her dad has anything to say about it.

On "Houstonfornication," Travis details how he "just built the Astroworld playground to play with my baby, yuh." It isn't clear who the baby is in this situation — it could be Kylie or Stormi. Either way, not every infant has the chance to play in their own theme park.

Six Flags AstroWorld is a special place for Travis. The Houston theme park closed on October 30, 2005. In a 2016 XXL interview with Scott, he revealed he "started making music" after "they took AstroWorld away from us in Houston." Therefore, it makes sense he would want to replicate the magic he felt as a youth for his daughter.

As rappers continue to age and have more kids, we can only hope they devote this much joy to talking about their offspring.