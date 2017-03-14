A Brand-New Mom Squad Is Coming To MTV

Get the first look at the 'Pretty Little Mamas'

Make way for a brand-new MTV mom squad.

MTV's Pretty Little Mamas, premiering on August 30, will follow a group of best friends in San Diego who are facing the realities of loss, drug addiction, sex and relationships. Nicole, Chandlar, Nikki, Alyssa and Cheyenne have been through a lot and are trying to have it all -- as young mothers.

"Why are these people blowing up your phone in the middle of tea party?" Nicole's young daughter asks in the first look at the docu-series, below. Her parent's response? "I know -- that is so rude."

And in this small, tight-knit clique, they have each other's back... mostly. Exhibit A: Nicole slamming Nikki for ruining her party.

"I don't want you to look like an idiot," Nikki retaliates, just before Nicole snaps, "Shut the f*ck up."

Check out the supersized sneak peek of these not-so-basic moms (and kids!) above, and stay with MTV News to get to know the fivesome. And don't miss the premiere of MTV's Pretty Little Mamas on Thursday, August 30 at 9/8c.