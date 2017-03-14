One Of The Jersey Shore Casties Wants To Bail On Family Vacation Part 2

Snooki may have declared that she wanted to leave Miami for good during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but someone else is echoing the same sentiment on Part 2 of the adventure.

"I'm going home," JWOWW states in the teaser above, as The Situation sits by her side. Wonder what prompted Jenni to make this shocking statement (did it have to do with a pie in her face?). And a brief memo to the mother of two: Please don't go.

To see more of the gang -- including Angelina (!) looking not-so-happy -- watch the clip above. And be sure to tune in to the two-hour premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 on Thursday, August 23 at 8/7c!