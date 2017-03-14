Getty Images

For their new video for hit single "Youngblood," the guys of 5 Seconds of Summer opted not to appear on camera at all. And while that may seem like a major bummer to fans, the final result is so thrilling, wild, and special that you actually won't mind at all.

The Tokyo-set video opens with an elder couple taking a pill to re-live their youth for a final 24 hours, transporting them back to the '50s. The actors in the video are part of the real Rockabilly scene in Japan, a subculture marked by rebellion, leather jackets, motorcycles, cigarettes, tattoos, and slick pompadours. It's almost like the grittier, Japanese version of Grease, and the video manages to chronicle an enduring love story while also diving into a vibrant Asian subculture not often seen on screen.

In a press release, 5SOS drummer Ashton Irwin explained, "The Japanese Rockabilly culture is that of a renaissance and a beautiful flare of passion for everything old and new and that makes this particular subculture so interesting and amazing to us. … Thank you for allowing us to be explorative with the concepts we choose to visually express our songs to you."

The video's director, Frank Borin, added that he was inspired by a trip he took to Japan 10 years ago, when he stumbled on a group of Rockabilly guys and girls. He said, "The band were really into the idea of highlighting the rockabilly crew and we hung out with them for a couple days. They took us around Tokyo and gave us a peak into their world which really lent itself to the spirit of the song and ultimately became the video."

5SOS guitarist Michael Clifford — who's currently in Japan for the band's Meet You There Tour — added on Twitter, "Watch this with an open mind and I promise you won’t be disappointed." Well said!