Here’s Why Trans Model Amanda Lepore Was Removed From Travis Scott’s Astroworld Cover

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

Travis Scott's third studio album, Astroworld, is on the eve of its release. However, the album art — shot by photographer/director David LaChapelle, who's worked with musicians ranging from Britney Spears to Elton John — has been at the heart of a controversy regarding accusations of transphobia this week.

On Instagram Wednesday (August 1), legendary transgender model Amanda Lepore shared a photo of the album cover, which featured her in the carnival scene. However, when Travis later posted the photograph to his own accounts, Lepore was absent.

"It was great being part of @david_lachapelle's incredible photograph of @travisscott's album cover but I'm curious why I'm not on the picture @travisscott posted," Lapore wrote. "A girl can't help it. Too distracting for the eyes. Upstaged everyone in the photograph. Oh well........... I love @david_lachapelle and @travisscott Love and kisses."

Now, LaChapelle is responding on Instagram to the growing outrage. "No Amanda was taken out because she just upstaged every one lol," LaChapelle told one follower.

"Everybody wants to explain everything with some phobia or whatever," he said to another fan. "This is just a case of something else she can't just can't seem to control lol ain't nothing to do with hating."

Astroworld drops tomorrow (August 3). Hopefully the album doesn't conjure up anymore controversy.