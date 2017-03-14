Zayn's Slinky New Song Puts Him Closer Than Ever To Justin Timberlake

Getty Images

All the way back in 2015 — on the heels of Zayn's sudden departure from One Direction — 50 Cent told MTV News that he thinks Z has the potential to be the next Justin Timberlake. More than three years later, 50's prediction has never seemed more accurate — because Zayn just dropped a new song featuring one of JT's most trusted collaborators, Timbaland.

The new song, "Too Much," boasts a classic, throbbing Timbaland beat, full of '90s flavor. The producer also lends a vocal hook, likening Zayn's lovesickness to an "addiction." As for the man himself, Z lets his falsetto fly over the sensual, slinky beat, singing, "I guess I want too much / I guess I want love and lust / You just can't love enough / That's why I need a touch."

The new track comes with a cute animated clip that features a pink-haired Zayn moonwalking and doing backflips in the street while Tim bounces a lowrider behind him. Throwback vibes all around.

"Too Much" is expected to appear on Zayn's currently untitled second album, the follow-up to 2016's Mind of Mine. The 25-year-old has been steadily dropping new tracks for the better part of a year, and each one has been drastically different from the last — he gave us a power ballad with "Dusk Till Dawn," got romantic on "Let Me," channeled Drake on "Entertainer," and then went full rockstar for "Sour Diesel." There's no telling what he'll do next, but here's hoping he has more in the pipeline with Timbaland.