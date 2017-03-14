Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Will Tangle With The Mob In McDonald's Monopoly Movie

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

The dynamic duo is back to tell another thrilling tale! Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are teaming up once again for a movie about the McDonald's Monopoly fraud, and this time, they're bringing Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese along for the ride.

The story is based on a true-crime report published by The Daily Beast on Saturday (July 28) that details how an FBI operation took down a former cop and his deep web of criminals who rigged the McDonald's Monopoly game to cheat the fast food chain out of over $24 million. The story includes an array of characters: a psychic, a mob boss, drug traffickers, and a "well-respected member of the local Mormon church."

Affleck is set to make his return to the director's chair, while Damon will star. The lifelong friends will also produce the film, with the Daily Beast story's writer, Jeff Maysh, and Argo producer David Klawans on board to executive produce.

Fox will be the studio behind the movie, having reportedly won a bidding war for the film rights in a pool that included Kevin Hart with Universal, Steve Carell with Warner Bros, and Robert Downey Jr. with Netflix. Understandably, everyone wants in on this wild ride.