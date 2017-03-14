Getty Images

Glen Powell Will Be In The Top Gun Sequel After All — Thanks To Tom Cruise

Glen Powell must be getting his aviators ready, because the actor just landed a role in Top Gun: Maverick — and it's all thanks to his fan Tom Cruise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Maverick's filmmakers are "beefing up" a secret role for Powell. The news comes after Powell narrowly missed out on nabbing the starring role of Goose's son to Miles Teller. Apparently, Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and others involved in the movie decided that Powell's audition was so good, they needed him in the film, and thus, the actor will join Cruise, Teller, Val Kilmer, and Jennifer Connolly for the sequel to the 1986 hit.

So why all the shifting? Perhaps the filmmakers were impressed by Powell's charming reaction after not getting cast and decided his upbeat (and devoted!) vibe would be good for the set. "I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom. Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. OK, the posters are staying," Powell joked on Twitter when Teller's casting news first broke.

Or maybe now that Mission: Impossible — Fallout has hit theaters, Cruise had some time to catch up on his Netflix queue and finally saw Powell's stellar performance in Set It Up. (The flick did just earn Reese Witherspoon's seal of approval, after all!)

Either way, all's well that ends well, and now Glen Powell season is truly upon us.