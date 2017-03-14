Laguna Beach Alum Alex Murrel Is A Mom Of Two

Michael Muller

Laguna Beach alum Alex Murrel has another special little man in her life.

The MTV veteran -- who appeared on Season 2 of the hit series -- and husband Kyle Mark Johnson just welcomed their second son together, Kase Robert Johnson. The couple is already parents to two-year-old son Levi.

"Kase Robert Johnson 'KJ' arrived this morning 8/1/18 in just under 3 hours weighing 8lbs 13 oz and 21 inches long..." Alex captioned the Instagram album above. "He wanted to stay in my belly an extra five days just so he could have his own birthday month and not compete with his older brother."

And speaking of Levi, how is he adjusting to his brand-new sibling?

“Levi is just over the moon and loves being a big brother," Alex revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "Being so close in age is such a blessing for both of them, and with their birthdays days apart, they are destined to have a very special relationship."

Write your congratulations for Alex, Kyle, Levi and Kase in the comments!