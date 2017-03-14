Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, And Charlize Theron Are Heading To Fox News (Sort Of)

Getty Images

Like Spotlight and The Post before, another newsroom movie is preparing to take us behind the scenes of a major scoop — but this time, the story is inside the newsroom itself. Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron are joining forces for an upcoming movie about Fox News, multiple outlets report.

The project — which has the working title Fair and Balanced — will focus on the women who spoke out against toxic masculinity at the network, as well as the campaign against former Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, led by then-hosts Gretchen Carlson (to be portrayed by Kidman) and Megyn Kelly (Theron). Robbie, meanwhile, reportedly in talks to play a fictional associate producer at the network.

As if having two Oscar winners and one nominee leading the charge isn't impressive enough, the script was written by Charles Randolph, who won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Big Short in 2016. Annapurna is producing the film, with Jay Roach on board to direct. Sounds like a stacked lineup for a high-emotion project.