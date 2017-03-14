5 Seconds Of Summer Cover Post Malone, Compare Post Malone To The Beatles

Getty Images

Post Malone's 2018 album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, is an outlier in more than a few ways. Its physical version resembles a third-tier nü-metal CD I would've found (and likely purchased) in a Media Play bargain bin in 2002 and certainly follows the Yeezus blueprint diligently.

But more than that, Beerbongs & Bentleys transcends genre, with Post's silky croon bleeding over a cloudy mesh of near-R&B, trap beats, and — on album standout "Stay" — weepy folk-pop acoustic guitars. Some might liken it to The Beatles, and in fact, some have: namely, 5 Seconds of Summer's Ashton Irwin, who shouted out the song on Twitter after his band covered it for a recent Spotify session.

Mainly sung by both Luke Hemmings and Michael Clifford, 5SOS's "Stay" retains the ache of Post's original, adding a few additional guitar flourishes for effect. It fits nicely in the realm of their work on recent release Youngblood, which saw 5SOS leap from stadium-shouting pop-punk into the more mature, intimate realm of glossy full pop.

For the same session, they also dove into a rainy-morning, guitar-and-vox version of Youngblood ballad "Lie to Me." It's nice practice for their upcoming world tour, which kicks off on Thursday (August 2) in Japan and continues on through November.

Check out 5SOS's "Stay" cover and their new rendition of "Lie to Me" below.