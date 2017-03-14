Teen Mom 2 Reunion Bombshell: Kailyn Is Still In Love With One Of Her Exes

Teen Mom 2 reunions are always chock-full of confrontations between co-stars. But Kailyn had more to discuss during her segment than just her fight with Briana. In fact, she dropped a major bombshell -- she still has feelings for one of her baby daddies.

To recap: After inquiring about the aforementioned fight, Javi and Briana’s short-lived romance and her co-parenting relationship with Isaac’s dad Jo, co-host Nessa asked Kailyn if she planned on getting married again in the future.

“I don’t know -- I go back and forth,” Kail admitted. “I’m afraid to love somebody the way I loved Chris and for it to end the way Chris and I ended.”

When Dr. Drew asked if that meant she was still in love with Lux’s father, Kail said yes, at which point Drew worried that she was “addicted” to him -- or at least to the idea of him.

“I know it would never work, so I wouldn’t go back,” she said. “I wouldn’t say I’m addicted. Maybe I’m recovering.”

Though the mama admitted she “could never pinpoint” why she loved her ex so deeply, she did confess that it was unlike any feeling she ever had in previous relationships.

“It’s just like one of those things where I never felt like this, so I’m kinda just rolling with the punches. Whatever it is, I’ve never felt it before.”

Are you surprised by Kail’s revelation? And do you think she’ll get remarried in the future? Tell us your thoughts, then tune in to Part 2 of the reunion on Monday, August 27 at 9/8c!