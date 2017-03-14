Spilling The Teen Mom 2 Tea: Briana And Kailyn Reveal What Really Set Them Off During The Reunion Show

Kailyn and Briana’s fights (yes, that’s plural) backstage and on-stage at the Teen Mom 2 reunion were pretty hard to watch, but that wasn’t the end of their drama. The confrontations were a major part of the moms’ sit-downs with Dr. Drew (and co-host Nessa) during their individual reunion segments. So what did they each have to say once the dust settled?

First, Dr. Drew asked Bri what happened when she took the stage with her sister Brittany.

“My whole thing was [this]: The whole time I was with Javi, all [Kail] did was talk sh*t about me,” she said. “I saw text messages like, ‘Oh, f*ck that bitch, why are you with her…' Then the reunion comes, the last reunion, and she was acting all crazy. … It just escalated. I said sh*t that I probably shouldn’t have said.”

She concluded, “She talks all this crap, and the moment I say something back, she wants to play the victim? That’s not how it works, I’m sorry.”

Bri did not tell Dr. Drew exactly what she said that triggered her co-star (more on that later); meanwhile, Brittany admitted that things got out of hand.

“I am sorry. I feel bad, but it’s like, when I see my sister, it’s like nobody else matters,” she said, apologizing for going up behind Kailyn and pulling her hair. “It’s just me defending my sister.”

After an emotional chat with Briana about Devoin and Luis not being in their daughters’ lives, it was Kailyn's turn, and she told her side of the story.

“I went in there to talk to her, and when she didn’t have an explanation for why she felt comfortable saying what she said, then I told her to square up. And she wouldn’t,” Kail said. “I’m shocked at how everything played out on stage because when it was just the two of us, it was a completely different scenario.”

When Dr. Drew pressed Kail as to what Briana wrote online that triggered her, Kail read the comment directly from her phone.

“She said on Instagram, ‘Shut the f*ck up because she gets beat the f*ck up in front of her kids.’ So that’s when I lost all respect. I think that, had Javi and Briana and I sat down in a room before this reunion and she didn’t say that, we could’ve kept it civil on stage. The fact that you brought my kids into it, I felt some type of way, and I wanted to handle it face-to-face.”

Dr. Drew then asked the mom of three if she really was going to resort to physical violence.

“I was conflicted," Kail said. "Part of me wants to hit her, and part of me has way too much to lose… Maybe she would shut the f*ck up [if I hit her]. ... How long do I have to keep my mouth shut? At what point do I stand up for myself, my family and my kids?”

So does Kailyn have any regrets about how things went down?

“No," she said. "I should’ve hit Brittany first. That’s what my regret is.”

Do you think Kailyn and Briana can ever be in the same room together again after this, or is it all-out war? Tell us your thoughts, then tune in to Part 2 of the reunion Monday, August 27 at 9/8c.