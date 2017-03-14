Theo Wargo/WireImage

Fingers crossed there won't be a Burn Book

20 Mean Girls Moments That Could Totally Happen On Lindsay Lohan's MTV Series

Lindsay Lohan is launching a beach club in Mykonos, and MTV will capture her journey as she makes her mark on the Greek island. And yes, it's going to be "so fetch."

In honor of the actress' new small-screen venture, we're heading down memory lane and envisioning how moments from her iconic film Mean Girls might fit right into the new docu-series. Enjoy the #TBT Cady Heron/Regina George/Gretchen Weiners-focused roundup below -- and here's hoping Lindsay's new crew won't create a Burn Book.

When the beach house is officially open for business How Lindsay makes her grand entrance on the first day of work... ...and happily greets her new employees Imposing a dress code (on a certain day of the week) If God forbid the kalteen bars work snacks run out "Can you stay late and help?" How battle lines are drawn if work alliances are formed When your favorite song is playing at the club... ...and the bartender makes a fresh round of cocktails It's pay day (thank goodness) When you're trying to impress your work crush Getting singled out in front of the entire group When the alarm clock doesn't go off and you're going to be very late When someone says that Mykonos is gorgeous Reacting to being named employee of the month When you opt to skip a beach outing The moment you realize your work bestie isn't on the same shift as you When you never forget the day something monumental happened When you're unsure of what Greek delicacies you're eating When the adventure comes to an end... and you leave with new pals

