Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images

Travis Scott is ready to introduce us Earthers to Astroworld. The Houston rapper took to Twitter and Instagram to reveal his third studio album will release on Friday (August 3). In an accompanying trailer, Scott travels through an apocalyptic world as a new song, rumored to be "Stargazing," plays in the background.

The name Astroworld is inspired by a Houston theme park that Travis used to frequent as a child before it was shut down.

"The next record is called AstroWorld," Travis told GQ in a 2017 interview. "It might be the best music that I made. I have two records on the album that are like, man, they are the best. They tore down 'AstroWorld' to build more apartment space. That’s what it’s going to sound like, like taking an amusement park away from kids. We want it back. We want the building back. That’s why I’m doing it. It took the fun out of the city."

In an interview with Zane Lowe today (July 30), Travis shared that his recent signee, Sheck Wes, will feature on the album.