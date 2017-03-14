Getty Images/ Pascal Le Se

'Pack Your Bags, We're Going To Mykonos': Lindsay Lohan Signs On For MTV Docuseries

Lindsay Lohan is joining the mathletes MTV family.

The actress will be the focus of a brand-new (tentatively titled) docuseries, Lohan Beach Club, which will follow her as she works to expand her business empire with the launch of a beach club on the Greek island of Mykonos. According to the network, "The exclusive seaside destination will serve as a backdrop for the series and features luxury spa amenities, a renowned restaurant and a transformative day and nightclub poised to redefine the Mykonos experience."

"Pack your bags, MTV! We're going to Mykonos," the Mean Girls star declares in the teaser below, as she walks around the picturesque backdrop. "Get ready!"

We're ready. And we're wearing pink.

But there's more: The program will follow the starlet as she leads a team of brand ambassadors who must prove their expertise, ambition and charm while bringing her vision to life. The stakes are high as the team establishes new friendships and alliances while striving to rise above the temptations the Mykonos nightlife scene has to offer.

Stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of Lindsay Lohan's series in 2019 -- and enjoy the teaser above!