Drake Sips The Tea In New London-Touring 'Nonstop' Video

Apple Music

After spilling all the tea — about himself, his son, and his controversies — on his latest chart-topping album, Drake is sitting back to sip a little tea himself. In the new video for Scorpion standout "Nonstop," Drizzy makes London his playground, taking in the sights while throwing a luxe tea party for one. Simply because he can.

The Theo Skudra-directed clip begins with Drake prepping for his recent surprise performance at London's Wireless festival. After thoroughly hyping up his British fans, he moves the party to a smoky nightclub, where Quavo, French Montana, and his OVO comrades make cameos. There's also a scene where he rides through town atop a double-decker bus, but the aforementioned high tea is clearly the highlight.

"Nonstop" — which was released as an Apple Music exclusive — follows Drake's high-concept videos for "I'm Upset," "Nice for What," and the VMA-nominated "God's Plan." The Toronto MC was recently spotted in New Orleans filming what's believed to be the video for his current No. 1 hit, "In My Feelings," so it looks like he's keeping the visuals coming.