Justin Bieber Is All Smiles In DJ Khaled's Star-Studded 'No Brainer' Video

It's Bieber season once again! After owning Summer '17 with his features on the ubiquitous hits "Despacito" and "I'm the One," Justin is back with his first music video appearance of 2018. This time around, the newly engaged pop star reconnects with DJ Khaled and his "I'm the One" collaborators Chance the Rapper and Quavo for another certified banger. Because why ditch a winning formula?!

"No Brainer" has all the makings of a summer smash: an all-star roster, tons of energy, and a feel-good, sing-along chorus. The crew keeps the hype sky-high in the accompanying video, which finds Quavo channeling his inner Picasso, Chance giving a rare hat-less appearance, Khaled calling the shots, and lots of cuteness from Asahd, Khaled's son/mini-mogul, who also gets a co-directing credit on the vid. Bieber, meanwhile, has never looked happier as he dances in checkered Vans while snacking on a corn dog. We missed you, JB.

"No Brainer" is believed to be the second single off of DJ Khaled's upcoming album, Father of Asahd, following the Jay-Z and Beyoncé-featuring "Top Off." Expect more all-star bangers coming soon.