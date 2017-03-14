Aubree’s grandma took the blame for her wrongdoings so the family can finally move forward

'Please Let This Be The End:' Is Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Done Fighting With Adam And His Parents… For Good?

Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea has been battling it out with her ex Adam and his parents for much of Aubree’s life. However, they recently reached a visitation agreement that stated Aubree’s grandparents get her one weekend out of the month... though Adam can only see her at the visitation center. On this week’s finale episode, the Linds disobeyed the court order but thankfully, it was all a big misunderstanding.

So, what happened? Chelsea found a photo on social media of Adam and Aubree, taken during the little one’s weekend with her grandparents; his parents inviting their son over to spend time with Aubs completely disregarded the agreement.

“What I hate is I don’t want to have to go back to court with you,” Chelsea told hubby Cole. “I don’t want to fight you. And then to post [the photo] online? That just shows he gives this many f**ks. That’s zero.”

Cole was also peeved at the situation, telling his wife, “it’s just a slap in the face. They keep feeding into the problem.”

But later, after Chelsea’s lawyer sent a letter to Donna threatening to terminate visits if they don’t follow the rules, the mama finally got her long-awaited apology.

“[Adam’s mom] totally took it all on herself, she said ‘this is all my fault, I got your letter,’” Chelsea told producer Mandi. “They said they went through and read the court order, she said they misunderstood. She just kept apologizing and said it will absolutely never happen again.”

Chelsea added that this was “the first or second time in the course of nine years that [the Linds] have ever accepted any sort of blame,” so their relationship is definitely making strides.

“I’m so glad because I thought this was going to be the beginning of another long process,” she concluded. “Please let this be the end.”

Do you think this really is the end in the visitation battle for Aubree? Will both parties stick to the rules moving forward? Share your thoughts in the comments, and tune into Teen Mom 2 this Monday at 9/8c.