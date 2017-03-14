I Am Paul Walker Trailer Will Remind You Of All The Reasons You Loved The Late Actor

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Almost five years after Paul Walker's tragic death in a car wreck, Paramount Network is revisiting the beloved actor's life through the memories of his family and friends. We now have our first peek at the raw emotion in the first trailer for I Am Paul Walker.

The trailer opens with a delightful home video of a bashful 15-year-old Walker, and even as he verbally stumbles through the date in that Christmas Eve footage, it's clear that the adventurous spirit he delivered in the Fast and the Furious franchise was engrained in his DNA.

"Soon as I was old enough to hang on tight, I was on the back of his Big Wheel with him going for the ride of my life," his sister Ashlie Walker recalled, while director Wayne Kramer described him as having "lived five lifetimes" thanks to his knack for finding the fun in every moment.

But even though his on-screen magnetism is undeniable, his true joy came away from the spotlight, fantasizing about a simple life as a park ranger and wanting to spend all of his time with his daughter or in the ocean — and that's the down-to-earth guy we can expect to hear more about when I Am Paul Walker premieres August 11 on Paramount Network.