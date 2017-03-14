How Are Zach And Brad Coping Without Their Challenge Girlfriends?

Jenna and Britni were ousted before Final Reckoning really even began (doubt they will ever look at graveyards the same way again) and sent to the Redemption House (along with their respective partners Jemmye and Chuck, as well as Da'Vonne and Jozea). Now, how are the ladies' boyfriends, Zach and Brad, holding up without their significant others in the main Challenge house?

"It's really tough to say this, but with Jenna leaving, it kind of puts me in a better position politically because now I don't have that relationship tag," the Vendettas silver medalist reveals in the bonus clip below. "It kind of helps me in the game, as far as politics. But my mental game, it kind of hurts."

What does Brad think of his girlfriend's early ouster? Hear him open up about it in the video below -- and hear from Jenna and Britni as well about their disappointing showings in the inaugural South Africa mission. And to see which team will earn a spot back in the game, do not miss Final Reckoning on Tuesday at 9/8c!