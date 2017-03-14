To All The Boys I've Loved Before Is Netflix's Next Delightful Rom-Com

Netflix

There are few things more nerve-racking than admitting your feelings to a crush. So we tend to keep those feelings bottled up on the pages of our diaries — or locked away in a hatbox in the closet — where they'll be safe from prying eyes. But what if things weren't so simple?

Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before posits a nightmarish scenario in which a shy teen's secret love letters — the ones she writes to her cruses but never sends — are mysteriously mailed to the five boys she's ever loved. And now the charming full-length trailer is here to remind you just how terrifying (and mildly dangerous) catching feelings can really be.

Based on Jenny Han's celebrated YA series, To All The Boys I've Loved Before looks like it will continue Netflix's delightful rom-com streak in the wake of Set It Up's success. Not to mention, Lana Condor's charisma practically jumps off the screen, which is probably why I'm already shipping Lara and Peter without having seen the entire film.

Is it August 17th yet?