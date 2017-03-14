'The Battle of The Year': Chance The Rapper Is Returning To Wild 'N Out

Forget Mayweather and Pacquiao -- one of the biggest rematches ever is happening on Wild 'N Out.

On Friday, August 17, Chance the Rapper will once again clash with Nick Cannon on the hit MTV series in what cast member Conceited is calling “the battle of the year.” Last time they went head-to-head, Chance went home with the crown (but not before taking a pie to the face) – yet this time, it’s anybody’s guess who’ll come out on top.

“I got my money on Chance,” funny guy Yvng Swag says in the clip, below, before revealing the reason. “He’s actually the rapper.”

DC Young Fly, meanwhile, agrees. “Y’all know Nick can’t rap,” he says. “Do you know one of his songs?” #burn

But Emmanuel Hudson, for one, has Mr. Cannon’s back. “I’m all Team Nick,” he says, “because Nick pays me.”

Can we get an amen?

Find out who the other WNO crew members – including Chico Bean, Justina Valentine, Tee, Lil JJ, Karlous Miller and Zoie – are supporting by watching the video. Then tune in to “Cannon Vs. Chance II” on August 17!