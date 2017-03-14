Gianna Hammer's Instagram

Are You The One? Couple Gianna And Hayden Just Became Proud Parents

Amber and Ethan Diamond are not the only members of the Are You the One? parents club: Gianna Hammer and Hayden Weaver just welcomed their first child!

"24 hours of labor ending with a c section... only for you, August," Gianna captioned the Instagram album above.

"We were awake for 36 hours before you made mommy get a C section, but meeting you was still the single greatest moment of our lives, Little August. Mommy and daddy love you so much," Hayden added, along with the photos of his mini-me above.

The Season 5 sweethearts appropriately shared on Valentine's Day that they were "adding another baby to the AYTO fam." Gianna gushed that Hayden was "born to be a dad" and she couldn't "wait to be a mom," while Hayden was ready to "go on this exciting (and terrifying) journey" with the "best (and hottest) mom."

Several months later, the two shared they would have a boy and celebrated their bundle of joy's imminent arrival with several match up ceremonies baby showers. And now, Baby August is here -- future AYTO love hopeful in 20 years?

Because you never know -- a future mom and dad might be right on the small screen.