Are You The One? Couple Gianna And Hayden Just Became Proud Parents

Amber and Ethan Diamond are not the only members of the Are You the One? parents club: Gianna Hammer and Hayden Weaver just welcomed their first child!
"24 hours of labor ending with a c section... only for you, August," Gianna captioned the Instagram album above.
"We were awake for 36 hours before you made mommy get a C section, but meeting you was still the single greatest moment of our lives, Little August. Mommy and daddy love you so much," Hayden added, along with the photos of his mini-me above.
The Season 5 sweethearts appropriately shared on Valentine's Day that they were "adding another baby to the AYTO fam." Gianna gushed that Hayden was "born to be a dad" and she couldn't "wait to be a mom," while Hayden was ready to "go on this exciting (and terrifying) journey" with the "best (and hottest) mom."
Several months later, the two shared they would have a boy and celebrated their bundle of joy's imminent arrival with several
match up ceremonies baby showers. And now, Baby August is here -- future AYTO love hopeful in 20 years?
