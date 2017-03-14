Teen Mom 2 Child Support: Should Kailyn Have Asked Chris For More Cash?

She says he's able to provide 'way more' for their son Lux

Kailyn’s ex Chris had been granted supervised visitation of their son Lux earlier this season on Teen Mom 2. The next step in their co-parenting agreement: child support.

On tonight’s episode, Kail met up with her baby daddy in court to figure out how much he should pay her each month. But even before making it into the mediation, Kail knew he’d end up providing way less money than he was capable of paying.

“It pisses me off that Chris will get cut some slack because of my income,” she told pal/babysitter Bone. “If he’s capable of working 40 hours per week and he only chooses to work 15 or 20, I don’t believe that that’s fair. [Right now] he sends a pack of diapers every month. If that.”

What’s more, Kail said Chris had texted her after her girls’ trip to Hawaii to say she was a “sh*tty mom” and that she went behind his back by filing for child support.

“You told me you weren’t going to cheat on me and that you were going to be a good dad. You said you were going to work full-time. I kinda feel like I don’t really care,” she said. “When he’s half the parent I am, then we can have an open conversation. But when you’re calling me a sh*tty mom, I don’t have respect for you.”

Still, Kail went easy on Chris in court, accepting that he pay $346 a month (the bare minimum in the state of Delaware is $133) based on his earnings.

“This was me being nice because I could’ve asked for more," she said later. "I feel like you can provide way more for your son, but I’m going to be nice and understand your situation...for now."

She continued, “I told him he didn’t have to pay this month, that it could start next month. You’re welcome, Chris.”

Do you think Kailyn should have asked for more money from Lux’s dad, or is it a fair agreement? Tell us your thoughts, then watch Teen Mom 2 Mondays at 9/8c.