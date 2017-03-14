Harry Styles's First Solo Tour Had A Much Bigger Impact Than You Think

Getty Images

"TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS."

That's the slogan emblazoned on shirts, pins, crewnecks, tote bags, and more merch sold at all 89 shows on Harry Styles's first solo tour. The worldwide trek came to a triumphant close last weekend in Los Angeles, but the kindness-touting tour has made an astonishing impact that's lasting long after the curtain closed.

On Thursday (July 19), Variety reported that Styles's tour raked in $1.2 million in charity donations through various ticket contributions, Live Nation contributions and local matches, and the GLSEN PRIDE campaign. As for the charities benefitting from those donations, the list is quite impressive — according to Styles's website, a local charity was picked for each of his tour stops around the world. In Munich, Germany, for example, contributions went toward the Munich Refugee Council, while in Washington, DC, donations were made to March For Our Lives. Other charities include The Manchester Fund, Action Against Hunger, The Children's Cancer Society, Stoneman Douglas Victims Fund, and Time's Up.

But that's not where Styles's generosity stopped. Variety reports that the 24-year-old's tour registered hundreds of new voters via the organization Headcount, and boasted some serious water conservation efforts. The singer, his crew, and fans reportedly saved the equivalent of 13,200 water bottles throughout the 89 shows and recycled a whopping 6,500 gallons of water.

As for Styles's next move, he revealed in an Instagram post this week that he's "off to write some more music." That's great news, because more music means more touring, and more touring clearly does a lot of good all over the world.