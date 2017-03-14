What A Ride: Remembering Max Joseph's Best Catfish Moments

The silver fox is saying saying 'see you later' to the series (insert sad face here)

Since 2012, Max Joseph has aided young men and women meet their mysterious online crushes/companions in real life. And after countless trips to Catlanta around the world (riding in the passenger seat) and awkward first meetings (many in random parks after a lengthy waiting time), the Silver Fox is saying "see you later" to the series.

In honor of Max's incredible run on the docu-series, we're taking a fond look back at some of his most entertaining moments on MTV. From funny theories (like the one about Batman and Robin) to frustration overload (sometimes you have to just drop the camera), Max has always brought his unique perspective and refreshing sense of humor to each case. Enjoy the roundup below, share your favorite Max memories and do not miss the show's season finale this week at 9/8c.