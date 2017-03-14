'I'm Going To Find The Love Of My Life': Here's The First Look At Are You The One? Season 7

This Are You the One? season is about to "show the crazy."

In the first look at the hit dating series, premiering on August 15, 22 singles will set out to meet the serial dater/the toxic The One. But let's zero in on two cast members, Zak and Bria. We see the two kissing -- and then we see Zak (who finds fighting "exciting") locking lips with a lady (who is not Bria).

"I'm about to go swing on him, I swear to f**king god," Bria yells as she charges for "him" (safe guess it's Zak).

But that's not all: Who is convinced they are going to find the love of their life? Watch the clip to find out and to see more sparks and fireworks.