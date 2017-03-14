Josh Brasted / Contributor / Getty Images

Chance The Rapper's Next Philanthropy Mission Is About Making Sure Everyone Gets A 'Chance At Greatness'

Chance the Rapper might not be releasing an album this week, contrary to previous reports. The confusion was warranted considering that his interview with the Chicago Tribune teased that a new project was arriving "in time for the Special Olympics" — the 50th Anniversary concert of which he is producing and headlining on Saturday (July 21).

However, the update isn't all bad news. During the discussion, the "Forever Always" rapper did describe in a very inspirational manner why his commitment to supporting the Special Olympics is important.

"I haven’t done as much work as possible with the intellectual and physical disabilities community," Chance detailed. "But overall we’ve been about access, just trying to make sure everyone is given their chance at greatness. And greatness isn’t something segregated. When I looked into the history of the Special Olympics, that it started here 50 years ago and how many [Special Olympics] athletes we have in Chicago — 7,000 — I felt we should be a part of it."

During the interview, Chance also opened up about the challenges of collaborating with artists in the major label system when you're independent.

"Music has value," he continued. "I put my music out there for free because I wanted people to see and notice it as a beacon for what I’m doing, in terms of how unorthodox I wanted my approach and my delivery of each piece of music to be... The bigger concern for artists now is navigating the legal issues of owning your music, your publishing, your distribution. It has been difficult for me to release music with artists who work with the majors. A lot of stuff I’ve worked on hasn’t come out since Coloring Book because it’s hard."

Hopefully the labels back off of Chance because we need that Kanye West-produced seven-song album.