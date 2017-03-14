Kodak Black Is Reportedly Getting Out Of Jail Early

Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images

Kodak Black's jail sentence is reportedly being shortened. According to Pitchfork, Bill K. Kapri, better known as Kodak, is expected to be released from jail on August 18. His lawyer previously told the publication that the Florida rapper would be out of jail by September 17.

In January, Kodak was arrested by the Broward County Sheriff's Office and faced seven charges, including grand theft of a firearm, neglect of a child without great bodily harm, and two charges of probation violation or community control/felony. In April, the felony charges were dropped, but Black was sentenced to 364 days in jail for probation charges of driving with a suspended license and associating with people engaged in criminal activity. However, he was granted credit for time served.

Although he will be released soon, Kodak's legal troubles aren't entirely over. In a separate case, Kodak Black was indicted on sexual assault charges where he was accused of sexually attacking a woman in Florence County, South Carolina in 2016.