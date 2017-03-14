Why Are These Bachelor Contestants Saying 'Oh S**t'?

Prepare for the most dramatic Fear Factor episode of all time.

This week's installment of the MTV competition series will feature some familiar Bachelor Nation faces -- including Bachelorette lovebirds Rachel and Bryan as well as Bachelor alums Corrine, Danielle, Vanessa and Alexis. And in the sneak peek below, host Ludacris apprises the ABC veterans of their task -- and the ambiance is giving off Fantasy Suite vibes.

"In an attempt to set the mood, you may want to set the music and light a candle," Luda explains. "Now the problem with candles is if you're not careful things can go terribly wrong." This is shaping up to be more daunting than a dreaded 2-1 date -- and not nearly as much fun as the aforementioned private romantic lodging.

But back to the mission at hand, what will the crew have to face? Find out by watching the video and don't miss the entire installment this Tuesday at 10/9c!